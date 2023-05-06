Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.56

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and traded as low as $7.20. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 104,135 shares.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $108,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

