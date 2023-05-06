Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Position Raised by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUSC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $938.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

