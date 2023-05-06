Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 302,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,311. The company has a market capitalization of $365.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.62. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after buying an additional 1,820,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 122,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 45,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

