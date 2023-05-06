NULS Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. NULS has a market capitalization of $24.50 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NULS has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000828 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001483 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.
About NULS
NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,150,847 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling NULS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
