Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41-2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.41-$2.81 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $38.87. 273,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,887. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $47.84.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $116,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,928 shares in the company, valued at $737,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $116,328.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,237. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Articles

