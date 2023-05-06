Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41-2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.41-$2.81 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.
Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 273,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $47.84.
Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 101.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises
In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,157.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,157.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $194,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,115 shares of company stock worth $3,649,237. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.
