Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41-2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.41-$2.81 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 273,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 101.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,157.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $41,157.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $194,280.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,115 shares of company stock worth $3,649,237. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

