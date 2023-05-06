Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.55. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

