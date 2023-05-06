Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4272 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

NHYDY opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on NHYDY. Handelsbanken assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

