Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4272 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance
NHYDY opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
