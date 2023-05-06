Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,958 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE NSC opened at $208.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.30.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

