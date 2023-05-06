Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $14.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 50.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

