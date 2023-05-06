Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 51,137 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,137 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.56% of Verisk Analytics worth $153,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.17.

VRSK opened at $210.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $211.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.63 and a 200 day moving average of $181.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

