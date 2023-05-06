Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,774,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.04% of LKQ worth $148,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 158,306 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $20,797,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,345,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,057,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,737,969 shares of company stock valued at $156,081,808. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of LKQ opened at $57.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

