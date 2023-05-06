Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 476,956 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,428,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,956 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $188,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 808,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $66.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

