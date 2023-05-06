Nordea Investment Management AB Has $126.77 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118,524 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.86% of Mosaic worth $126,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after purchasing an additional 683,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,353,000 after acquiring an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $66.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

