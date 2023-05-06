Nordea Investment Management AB Has $117.13 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of Target worth $117,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $156.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.26. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $229.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

