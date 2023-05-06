NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,297. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in NiSource by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

