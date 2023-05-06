NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.54-1.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.54. 3,462,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,172. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in NiSource by 12.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

