Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nikon in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Nikon Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Nikon

Nikon ( OTCMKTS:NINOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.15. Nikon had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nikon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

