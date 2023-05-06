Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nikon in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Nikon Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Nikon
Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
