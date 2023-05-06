NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $397.62 on Wednesday. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $404.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.88.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The firm had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at NewMarket

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 33.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 133.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Featured Articles

