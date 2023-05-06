Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) CFO Mark J. Erceg Acquires 9,515 Shares of Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Newell Brands stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after buying an additional 1,583,751 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,946,000 after purchasing an additional 623,235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

