New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 582,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 158,968 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

