New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

