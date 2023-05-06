New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

