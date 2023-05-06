Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.23

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.23 and last traded at C$8.26, with a volume of 71892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$373.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.92.

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$216.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.26 million. Neo Performance Materials had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.9107505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

