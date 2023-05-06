NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $53.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00006157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00057997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001115 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,253,153 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 897,253,153 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.82551893 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $50,875,330.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.