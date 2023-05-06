Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 12th

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Navios Maritime Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 44.9% per year over the last three years. Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 1.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $16.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

NMM opened at $21.77 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by ($0.88). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $370.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Further Reading

