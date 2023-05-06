Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has increased its dividend by an average of 78.8% per year over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $266.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.04. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

