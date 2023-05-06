National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.21. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,330. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

