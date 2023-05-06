National Bankshares Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,350.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FFH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$929.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$612.00 and a 52-week high of C$956.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$909.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$831.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total value of C$943,857.50. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
