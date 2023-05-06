Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Natera by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Natera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Natera by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natera by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,670.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,670.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,618 shares of company stock worth $5,348,264. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 915,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

