Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $53,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.86.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.88.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($2.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $769.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

