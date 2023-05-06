My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0386 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $946,457.31 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00028191 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,757 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

