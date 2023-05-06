Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $281.56 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $295.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.84.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 744.78% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,777 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.