Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC cut Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

