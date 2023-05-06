MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Up 8.7%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 497,425 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 241,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 9.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

