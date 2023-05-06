Moonbeam Market Cap Achieves $202.78 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $202.78 million and $3.32 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00057829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00037803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 628,560,876 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

