Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Hits $2.89 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $158.01 or 0.00534901 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $62.89 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,539.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00301369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00406962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001090 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,274,904 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

