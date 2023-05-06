Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH opened at $299.53 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.25.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

