Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $299.53 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.63. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.25.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

