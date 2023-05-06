Mizuho Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $111.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.48. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 162.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $321,267.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,459,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,936 shares of company stock worth $7,330,598 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

