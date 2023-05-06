Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.61

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.61 and traded as low as $11.82. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 88,646 shares.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

