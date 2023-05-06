Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.87 million-$782.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.80 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.28-0.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Mirion Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $84,552,361.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,960,702 shares in the company, valued at $129,260,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,490,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,886,000 after buying an additional 471,849 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,485,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after buying an additional 407,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after buying an additional 95,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

