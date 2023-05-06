Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $761-782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.80 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.34 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

MIR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $84,552,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,960,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,260,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

