Mint (CVE:MIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.06. Mint shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 174,762 shares traded.

Mint Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market cap of C$12.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Mint Company Profile

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

