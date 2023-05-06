MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Major Shareholder Purchases $95,190.00 in Stock

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 100,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,595,047 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,294.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Agenus Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Agenus Inc acquired 128,689 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $138,984.12.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Up 26.4 %

MiNK Therapeutics stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 564,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,099. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INKT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.