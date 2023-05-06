Mina Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Mina has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $555.45 million and approximately $18.82 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,029,313,613 coins and its circulating supply is 895,588,033 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,029,099,052.8400393 with 895,181,517.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.62221968 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $13,902,510.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.