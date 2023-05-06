MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSTR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $326.72 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $132.56 and a 1 year high of $361.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.42) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 29.89 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 5,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

