Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $91.49

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.49 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 93 ($1.16). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.15), with a volume of 154,798 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Michelmersh Brick Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £88.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.50.

Michelmersh Brick Increases Dividend

About Michelmersh Brick

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 2.95 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

(Get Rating)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.