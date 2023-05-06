Michael Castagna Sells 10,000 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,020,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Castagna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MannKind alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $41,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $52,700.00.

MannKind Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. MannKind’s revenue was up 188.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

MNKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in MannKind by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after buying an additional 8,331,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,224 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1,284.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,486,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in MannKind by 5,118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 908,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.