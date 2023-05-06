MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,870 shares of company stock worth $8,149,070. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,609,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

